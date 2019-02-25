Dorman Products beat estimates in Q4

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) reports acquisition contributed ~4% to sales in Q4.

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 240 bps to 37.8%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 70 bps to 19.7%.

Operating margin rate fell 200 bps to 17.1%.

The company repurchased 135.7K shares of its common stock for $9.6M at an average share price of $70.86 during the quarter.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +6% to +10%; Diluted EPS: $4.22 to $4.38; Adjusted EPS: $4.37 to $4.53.

