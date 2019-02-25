Cboe Global Markets +1.5% after JPMorgan upgrades to overweight

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) rises 1.5% in premarket trading after JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington upgrades the stock to overweight from neutral as he sees leading indicators "turn positive," especially with volatility-related products.

Notes higher assets under management for a VIX exchange-traded note, as well as a VIX futures.

Boosts price target to $113 from $105, with $121 as bull-case target, and $90 for bear case if trading doesn't rebound.

