TETRA Technologies CEO Brightman to retire, succeeded by Murphy

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) says CEO Stuart Brightman plans to retire immediately following the company's May 3 shareholders meeting, to be succeeded by President and COO Brady Murphy.

Brightman has been CEO since 2009 and was President until February 2018 and had served as Executive VP and COO during 2005-09.

Murphy has been TTI's President and COO since last February and as a director since December; prior to joining TTI, Murphy was CEO Paradigm Group for two years after working at Halliburton for 34 years.