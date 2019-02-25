Wells Fargo upgrades Adidas on Yeezy strength

Wells Fargo lifts Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform and assigns a price target of €240.

"Our math suggests a greater-than-expected contribution from the long-awaited democratization of the Yeezy sub-brand," writes the Wells analyst team.

"Yeezy is an entirely full-price brand that has a more favorable channel mix than the rest of the company, we believe that it provides a mix lift on gross margins. So, while the company seems to have hit a 'lull' on new product launches for the core brand (amid renewed strength at their chief rival NKE), while simultaneously facing headwinds from the 2018 World Cup through 2Q19, we believe that these challenges are well understood by investors, and the less-appreciated factor is that 'opening the faucet' on the Yeezy brand can get them through these 2019 challenges."