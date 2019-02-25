Wabtec completes merger with GE Transportation

With this transaction, GE sold a portion of GE Transportation assets to Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), spun off a portion of GE Transportation to GE shareholders and then GE Transportation merged with a wholly owned subsidiary of Wabtec.

Wabtec shareholders own approximately 50.8% of Wabtec on a fully diluted basis and GE shareholders own approximately 24.3% of Wabtec on a fully diluted basis.

GE owns common stock and non-voting convertible preferred stock, which together represent approximately a 24.9% economic interest in Wabtec on a fully diluted basis. GE also received approximately $2.9B in cash at closing.