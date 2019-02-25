Indian panel wants Twitter answers, election engagement

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has 10 days to file written answers to questions from an Indian parliamentary panel that met with global VP of public policy Colin Crowell.

Chairman Anurag Thakur says Crowell was "unable to reply to some questions" from the panel, creating the answer period.

Social media companies are under scrutiny in India ahead of the election due before May. Twitter has been asked to engage more with the local election commission to ensure a free and fair vote.

In late December, India proposed rules that platforms like Twitter and Facebook would need to remove unlawful content, such as that affecting the “sovereignty and integrity of India,” within 24 hours.

The panel will gather on March 6 to hear from Facebook.