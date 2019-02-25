Buffet isn't buying more Apple until "cheaper"

Warren Buffett says he isn't buying more Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at current levels, but would if it became "cheaper."

Buffett's comment came during a CNBC "Squawk Box" interview.

Full quote: “If it were cheaper, we’d be buying it. We aren’t buying it here. Apple: I don’t see myself selling – the lower it goes, the better, I like it, obviously.”

Earlier this month, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed reducing its Apple stake by about 1% in December, which left about $39.4B Apple shares remaining. Buffett's assistant later clarified the sale was one of the other managers.