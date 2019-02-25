Can-Fite up 10% after expanding its namodenoson deal in South Korea

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) has expanded its distribution agreement with Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals (CKD) in South Korea, for the indication of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

CKD will receive exclusive rights to distribute Namodenoson for the treatment of NASH in addition to liver cancer in South Korea.

Can-Fite will receive $1M upfront upon signing, with up to an additional $5M upon achieving certain regulatory and sales milestones. Can-Fite will also be entitled to a transfer price for delivering finished product to CKD.