Mallinckrodt teams up with Transimmune in photopheresis

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) will collaborate with Transimmune AG on translational research aimed at better understanding the mechanism of action of extracorporeal photopheresis, the medical procedure delivered with the former's THERAKOS UVAR XTX/CELLEX using UVADEX (methoxsalen) for the palliative treatment of skin lesions associated with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in patients who have failed to adequately respond to other treatments.

The companies will explore the development of next-generation photopheresis technology. They will form a joint governance committee to manage the activities under the agreement. Financial terms are not disclosed.