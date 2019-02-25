Buffett explains retail vs. brand battle--like elephants fighting

Warren Buffett explains the tug-of-war between big retail chains and some consumer brands: "When you have Amazon and Walmart fighting, it's certainly like elephants fighting--the mice get trampled."

Packaged goods brands are changing, with private labels gaining at the expense of some brands, said the head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) in an interview on CNBC.

"We both misjudged the retail vs. brand fight," Buffett comments referring to 3G and Berkshire's joint investment in Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

When asked if he feels queasy when a stock falls like Kraft Heinz's did on Friday, Buffett responds, "not in the least."

