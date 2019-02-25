Buffett not a buyer or seller of Kraft Heinz

While conceding that he overpaid for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Warren Buffett still calls it a "wonderful" business that he doesn't intend to sell.

But will he be an opportunistic buyer? Krupa Global Investments is one of several firms that thinks Berkshire should buy Kraft Heinz outright, although Buffett made clear in a CNBC interview today that he doesn't plan to buy more shares.

On Wall Street, Bernstein is the latest firm to lower its rating on the food giant, downgrading to Market Perform from Outperform.