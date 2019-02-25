Anixa Biosciences partners with ResearchDX for launch of Cchek PCC test

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) has entered into a strategic alliance with ResearchDx to launch its Cchek Prostate Cancer Confirmation (Cchek PCC) test as a Laboratory Developed Test.

Cchek PCC is designed to confirm the presence of cancer in a preliminarily diagnosed patient prior to biopsy.

Once launched, Cchek PCC will be available throughout U.S., with the exception of New York state, which requires additional regulatory certification.

ResearchDx will begin clinical validation with the goal of launching the test in Q3.