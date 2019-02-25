Chatham Lodging +4.1% after Q4 reflects increased demand in Boston area

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) jumps 4.1% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $28.9M beat consensus estimate of $27.5M.

Results reflected increased demand in the Boston area related to gas explosions in September that displaced many residents and spurred better-than-expected at three of its hotels in the region.

Q4 portfolio RevPAR of increased 4.1% for Chatham's 40, comparable wholly owned hotels; average daily rate improved 1.5% to $162 and occupancy rose 2.4% to 77%.

Q4 comparable hotel EBITDA margins of 36.5%, up 20 basis points.

2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance of $1.78-$1.88 trails consensus estimate of $1.98.

Sees year RevPAR growth of -1.5% to +0.5%; total hotel revenue of $325.5M-$331.5M.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share guidance of 30 cents-33 cents trails consensus of 38 cents; RevPAR growth of 1.5%-0.0%; total hotel revenue of $73.3M-$74.3M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

