SanDisk, Micron unveil 1TB microSD cards

Western Digital's (NYSE:WDC) SanDisk unveils the 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card, which the company says is the "world's fastest" for capturing and moving phones and videos on smartphones, drones, and action cameras.

WDC says the card can deliver speeds of up to 160MB/s.

The 1TB card will cost $449.99 and a forthcoming 512GB model will sell for $199.99. Both are now available for preorder.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) announces its own 1TB card at Mobile World Congress. The Micron C200 1TB microSD card offers 100MB/s read speeds and 95MB/s when writing.

Micron's 1TB offering will launch in Q2 with pricing TBA.