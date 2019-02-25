Sasol +3% as half-year profit jumps

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +3.3% pre-market after reporting an 18% increase in H1 profit, thanks to higher crude prices, a weaker rand vs. the U.S. dollar and higher margins in its specialty chemicals unit.

SSL says core EPS rose to 21.45 rand ($1.54) for the six months ended Dec. 31 from 18.22 rand in the year-ago period and EBITDA rose 10% to 27B rand ($1.94B).

Earnings also were affected by commissioning costs for its giant Lake Charles chemical project in Louisiana, which has not yet generated revenues but saw the first of seven units start production this month; SSL expects the project to cost as much as $11.8B.

Despite delays and rising costs, co-CEO Stephen Cornell says the company remains confident that the project will deliver a steady EBITDA run-rate of $1.3B by FY 2022.