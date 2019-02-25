Bernstein defends Anheuser-Busch InBev amid Kraft anxiety

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) fell 3.17% on Friday after Kraft's huge writedown led to some concerns the beer giant might have a surprise of its own in the making.

Bernstein thinks that scenario is unlikely as A-B and Kraft are "dramatically" different in nature. The firm notes Anheuser-Busch has a debt problem, not an organic growth and pricing issue.

Bernstein keeps an Outperform rating on BUD.

Shares of BUD are flat in premarket trading.

