Melinta closes $75M convertible loan funding; shares down 14% premarket

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) announces the closing and receipt of the initial $75M disbursement under the previously announced convertible loan facility from Vatera Healthcare Partners LLC on February 22, 2019.

In addition, the previously amended facility agreement with Deerfield Management also became effective.

Also, John H. Johnson has been appointed permanent CEO. Mr. Johnson had been serving as interim CEO since October 2018.

Melinta will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, March 13, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its Q4 and FY 2018 financial results and provide a business update.