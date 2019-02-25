Contrary voices on BioMarin post-Roche/Spark deal rally

BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) is joining the rally in a number of gene therapy players following Roche's acquisition of Spark Therapeutics, but at least two sell-side shops are wary.

Roche gaining Spark's SPK-8011 would make Roche a direct competitor to BioMarin's Valrox, says SunTrust. Longer-term, Roche's "deeper pockets" could put even greater pressure on BMRN.

Nomura is expecting BioMarin to trade lower as Roche's purchase validates what previously had been mostly overlooked competition. Might BioMarin be taken out next? Unlikely, says Nomura, as the company's $15B market cap means a limited pool of suitors.

Source: Notable Calls