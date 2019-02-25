BioCryst up 8% premarket on new BCX7353 data

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to new data from the Phase 2 ZENITH-1 study evaluating lead candidate BCX7353 for the acute treatment of angioedema attacks.

The study is now complete and the company says results from the 250 mg and 500 mg cohorts "confirm" the previously reported statistically significantly positive data for the 750 mg dose (it appears that the treatment effects for the two lower doses were not statistically valid).

A Phase 3 trial assessing the 750 mg dose should commence this summer.

