Foot Locker +2% after Credit Suisse raves

Credit Suisse lifts its estimate on Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Q4 same-store sales growth to +6.0% from +4.2% ahead of the earnings report due out at the end of the week.

"Looking to 2019, our recent conversations with FL suggest accelerating SG&A investments in ’19 vs ’18," advises CS.

The firm also lifts it price target on Outperform-rated Foot Locker to $70 from $63 on a confident view over EPS quality. Foot Locker is also seen expressing "optimistic" long-term targets when its analyst day rolls around on March 28.