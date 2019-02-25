PayPal downgraded to neutral by Buckingham Research

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is cut to neutral from buy by Buckingham Research Group analyst Chris Brendler, who notes "rising fundamental concerns," including some regarding the potential for Venmo.

With $62B in volume and 29% monetization, "Venmo isn't close to profitability," he says.

Also Q4 results were "less than encouraging" on slowing international payment and cross-border volume growth.

eBay moving away from PayPal as its main payment processor in the middle of next year "will hurt."

PayPal +0.3% in premarket trading.

Previously: BTIG gets even more bullish on PayPal (Feb. 19)