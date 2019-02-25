PayPal downgraded to neutral by Buckingham Research

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is cut to neutral from buy by Buckingham Research Group analyst Chris Brendler, who notes "rising fundamental concerns," including some regarding the potential for Venmo.
With $62B in volume and 29% monetization, "Venmo isn't close to profitability," he says.
Also Q4 results were "less than encouraging" on slowing international payment and cross-border volume growth.
eBay moving away from PayPal as its main payment processor in the middle of next year "will hurt."
PayPal +0.3% in premarket trading.
Previously: BTIG gets even more bullish on PayPal (Feb. 19)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox