Irish court to review Perrigo tax dispute

The Irish High Court has granted leave to Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) subsidiary Perrigo Pharma International DAC while it reviews the assessment by the Irish Office of Revenue Commissioners of €1.64B (~$1.9B) in back taxes for 2013.

Perrigo believes the assessment is "without merit" and "incorrect" as a matter of law. It filed its appeal with the Tax Appeals Commission in late December 2018.

It has also filed for judicial review with the Irish High Court. It is challenging the ability of Irish Revenue to issue the assessment, not the merits of the Notice of Amended Assessment itself.