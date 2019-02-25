Diana Shipping updates on new time charter contracts

Feb. 25, 2019 9:34 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)DSXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announces that it entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Services for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels.
  • The company says the gross charter rate is $16,500 per day.
  • Diana Shipping also announced that it has entered into a second time charter contract with SwissMarine Services for a Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel a time gross charter rate of $13,250 per day.
  • The employments of the two vessels are anticipated to generate approximately $13.88M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.
  • Source: Press Release
