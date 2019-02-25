Multi-Color to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity

Multi-Color (LABL +2% ) has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC, a leading private equity firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, Multi-Color’s shareholders will receive $50 in cash for each share of common stock they own, in a transaction valued at $2.5B including the assumption of $1.5B of debt.

The cash purchase price represents a premium of ~32%.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 3Q19 and is subject to Multi-Color shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions. Upon the completion, Multi-Color will become a privately held company.