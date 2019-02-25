Kosmos Energy +2% despite Q4 miss; plans to farm down Tortue stake

Kosmos Energy (KOS +2.4% ) opens higher despite tallying a larger than expected Q4 loss and slightly weaker than forecast revenues.

KOS plans to lower its FY 2019 capex to $425M-$475M from $500M-$600M, which it says can be achieved while maintaining the same 8%-10% production compound annual growth rate for 2019-21; it says it can fund its sustaining capital spending and dividends at $35/bbl Brent crude.

The company says 2019 will be an active exploration year, as it plans to drill six exploration wells across the portfolio targeting 500M net boe.

KOS also says it plans to sell a substantial part of its stake in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas field offshore Mauritania and Senegal following strong third-party interest.

The full project will provide 10M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas for global export and make gas available for domestic use in both countries; first gas is expected in H1 2022.