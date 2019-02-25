Theratechnologies acquires Katana Biopharma for $5.3M

Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF) has acquired oncology firm Katana Biopharma, a developer of a technology platform using peptides as a vehicle to deliver cytotoxic agents to cancer cells via the targeting of sortilin receptors, for C$6.9M (US$5.3M).

Under the terms of the deal, it will pay C$2.6M (US$2.0M) at closing, followed by US$1.5M in THERF common stock when the first patient is enrolled in a proof-of-concept study. An additional US$1.8M will be paid when proof-of-concept has been demonstrated in humans, expected by the end of 2021.

The transaction could be adjusted up to C$8.1M (US$6.2M) if Katana secures a research subsidy that it is currently negotiating.