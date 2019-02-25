S&P Global: Danaher deal won't change GE rating

General Electric's (GE +13.5% ) deal to sell its biopharma business to Danaher won't affect GE's credit rating or outlook at this time, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The deal is credit positive "given the balance between the expected cash proceeds the company will receive and its retention of the majority of the EBITDA from its Healthcare segment."

It could also lead to leverage reduction that is "more significant than we currently anticipate," which supports its current BBB+ rating (three notches above junk) and stable outlook.