Terex +4% on Q4 earnings beat and raised EPS guidance

Terex (TEX +4.2% ) says that in 2018 sales grew by 18%, operating margins improved, and witnessed significant increase in EPS

AWP segment 2018 revenue increased 24% to ~2.6B and operating margin expanded by 200bps 10.2%; MP segment sales increased 17% and operating margin was 13.3%, up 160bps ; Cranes continued to make operational improvements and returned to profitability on an adjusted basis in Q4

Q4 sales increased 16% Y/Y to $1.2B; gross margin is down ~100bps to 18.1%; operating remains flat at ~3.8%

The company expects global markets to remain strong and enters 2019 with 29% higher backlog, on a comparable basis, with growth in AWP and MP

Raised continuing operations EPS outlook to between $3.60 and $4.20, on net sales of ~$4.7B

Previously: Terex beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)