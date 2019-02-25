Stocks jump at the open as Trump delays trade deal deadline

Stocks open with solid gains after Pres. Trump pushes back the March 1 trade deadline for additional tariffs on Chinese goods; S&P +0.6% , Dow +0.7% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

Although no new deadline or details have been provided, Trump says he will meet with China's Pres. Xi at Mar a Lago to conclude an agreement if progress continues.

European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% and France's CAC +0.4% but U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite skyrocketed +5.6% .

In U.S. corporate news, GE +13.3% following news that it will sell its biopharma business to Danaher ( +7.9% ) for $21.4B.

Industrials ( +1.1% ) and information technology ( +1% ) are the early leaders among S&P 500 sectors, while the defensive-oriented utilities ( -0.9% ), real estate ( -0.3% ) and consumer staples ( -0.3% ) sectors open in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.48% and the 10-year yield a basis point higher to 2.67%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.40.

WTI crude oil -1.7% to $56.25/bbl after Pres. trump tweets that OPEC is raising oil prices too high.

Still ahead: December wholesale inventories