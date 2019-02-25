Stocks jump at the open as Trump delays trade deal deadline

Stocks open with solid gains after Pres. Trump pushes back the March 1 trade deadline for additional tariffs on Chinese goods; S&P +0.6%, Dow +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.9%.
Although no new deadline or details have been provided, Trump says he will meet with China's Pres. Xi at Mar a Lago to conclude an agreement if progress continues.
European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% and France's CAC +0.4% but U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite skyrocketed +5.6%.
In U.S. corporate news, GE +13.3% following news that it will sell its biopharma business to Danaher (+7.9%) for $21.4B.
Industrials (+1.1%) and information technology (+1%) are the early leaders among S&P 500 sectors, while the defensive-oriented utilities (-0.9%), real estate (-0.3%) and consumer staples (-0.3%) sectors open in the red.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.48% and the 10-year yield a basis point higher to 2.67%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.40.
WTI crude oil -1.7% to $56.25/bbl after Pres. trump tweets that OPEC is raising oil prices too high.
Still ahead: December wholesale inventories
