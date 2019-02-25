Agios up 5% on new ivosidenib data

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO +5% ) is up on light volume in early trade in response to updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), combined with Celgene's (CELG +0.8% ) VIDAZA (azacitidine), for the first-line treatment of patients with IDH1 mutation-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The results were presented at the International Symposium on Acute Leukemias in Munich.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 78% (n=18/23), including a 65% (n=15/23) rate of complete responses or complete responses with partial hematologic recovery. The 12-month survival rate was 82%.

The combo is currently being assessed in the Phase 3 AGILE study, expected to be completed in June 2022.