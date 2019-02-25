Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies +6.3% post Q4 results

Wabtec (WAB +6.3% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 3.7% Y/Y to $1.12B, increase was driven by organic sales growth of $47M and sales from acquisitions of $28M offsetting a negative effect from changes in FX rates of $33M.

Gross margin increased 160 bps to 26.6% and operating margin declined 10 bps to 8.4%.

Freight segment: Sales were $380.9M (+5% Y/Y) and operating margin was flat to 18.8%.

Transit segment: Sales were $737M (+4% Y/Y) and operating margin increased 100 bps to 5.6%.

Cash from operations was $277M, the highest quarter of the year, due in part to a reduction in working capital.

The company had cash of $581M, restricted cash of $1.8B and debt of $3.9B.

The company’s 12-month backlog increased 12% to $2.5B whereas, multi-year backlog decreased slightly to $4.5B.

The company also announced the completion of its merger with GE Transportation.

2019 Guidance: Sales of $8.4B; income from operations $900M; EPS $3.00-$3.20; EBITDA about $1.3B.

Adj. 2019 Guidance: Sales of $8.4B; adj. EBITDA $1.6B; adj. income from operations $1.2B; adj. EPS of $4.00-$4.20 and expects adj. cash flow from operations to exceed adj. net income.

