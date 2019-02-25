ON Semi at inventory correction risk - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley says ON Semi (ON +1.8% ) is at risk for inventory correction due to a reduction in lead times.

Analyst Craig Hettenbach cites discussions with colleagues in Asia for the lead time info and notes it raises the "incremental risk" pf inventory correction following last year's double ordering.

The analyst says that based on P/E ratio ON's valuation is "around the same level as a year ago despite a meaningfully higher risk profile for earnings."

Previously: Supreme Court rejects Power Integrations appeal (Feb. 25)