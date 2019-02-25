Nio +8% after 60 Minutes spotlight

Nio (NYSE:NIO) rallies 8.20% in morning trading after the company's high-profile exposure on 60 Minutes last night.

Shares of Nio are now up 38% YTD.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 2.63% following the 60 Minutes segment on the broad Chinese EV market, while Kandi Technologies (KNDI -4.9% ) has cooled off a bit. Analysts say the biggest takeaway from the CBS profile on the Chinese EV market is that while model competition is rapidly heating up, new entrants will need to prove themselves on quality and driving range.

Previously: Chinese EV market profiled on 60 Minutes (Feb. 24)