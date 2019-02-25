Veon +2.7% on Q4 revenue strength, raised dividend

Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) is up 2.7% after its Q4 revenues came in ahead of consensus and the company approved a final dividend boost of about 3.6%.

Total revenue fell as reported, but rose 5.3% on an organic basis, led by strength in Russia, Pakistan and Ukraine.

EBITDA grew 10% on an organic basis, thanks to operational strength in Pakistan and Ukraine.

Revenues were hit by foreign-exchange effects, with currency headwinds of $285M hitting overall revenue of $2.25B, and $111M hitting EBITDA of $714M.

It's guiding to 2019 organic revenue growth in the low single digits, with organic EBITDA growth inthe low to mid-single digits.

