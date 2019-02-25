GM and Ford expected to gain U.S. market share in February

Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects U.S. auto sales to fall 1% in February to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 16.8M.
The firm anticipates that Ford (F +0.9%) and General Motors (GM +0.8%) will outperform during the month amid relative weakness from European and Japanese brands. Ford's U.S. sales are forecast to be up 2.5% Y/Y and GM's sales are seen rising 5%.
The BAML team is still somewhat cautious on the sector as it looks ahead.
"As we head into 2019, a few emerging risks are becoming increasingly concerning to us, including potential used vehicle pricing pressure (from rising supply), rising interest rates, and now the risk of delayed and/or muted tax refunds due to the government shutdown, as well as changes (or lack thereof) in withholdings following tax reform in 2018," warn analyst John Murphy and team.
