Exxon wants SEC to block climate change proposal, investor groups say

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.1% ) is trying to block an investor proposal that calls on the company to set targets for lowering its greenhouse gas emissions, two of the investor groups involved say.

XOM late last month wrote to the SEC that the proposal, which is set for a vote at its May annual meeting, is misleading and an attempt to "micro-manage the company," according to spokespeople for the endowment fund of the Church of England and New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who manages the state’s pension fund.

The proposal calls on XOM to start setting targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions that align with goals set by the Paris climate agreement, including for use of its own products, but XOM is said to have told the SEC that those short-, medium- and long-term targets would allow shareholders to supervise its day-to-day considerations.