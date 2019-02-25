Eisai files for revised labeling for obesity med Belviq

FDA accepts Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY +1.2% ) supplemental marketing application seeking approval to add long-term efficacy and safety data from the 12,000-subject Phase 4 CAMELLIA-TIMI 61 study evaluating the cardiovascular benefits of obesity med BELVIQ (lorcaserin HCl).

The results, reported and published in the New England Journal of Medicine in August 2018, showed that long-term treatment with BELVIQ did not increase the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in high-risk overweight and obese patients. It also showed its non-inferiority (no worse than) to placebo in terms of a MACE+ composite (CV death, non-fatal heart attack or stroke, hospitalization due to unstable angina, heart failure or coronary revascularization).

The company says the inclusion of the data in the labeling will enable the removal of Limitation of Use related to the effect of the drug on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.