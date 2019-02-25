National Storage -1.7% after Q4 revenue misses

National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) falls 1.7% after Q4 revenue of $89.3M falls short of the consensus estimate of $91.1M.

Q4 revenue rose 22% from $73.4M a year ago.

Q4 core FFO of 37 cents per share, beating consensus of 35 cents, and up from 32 cents a year ago.

Q4 same-store NOI growth of 5.3%; NOI margin of 68.9% improved from 68.2% a year ago.

Q4 average occupancy of 88.4% declined from 88.9% a year earlier.

2019 guidance: Core FFO per share and unit of $1.48-$1.52 compares with consensus estimate of $1.48.