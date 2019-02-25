National Storage -1.7% after Q4 revenue misses

National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) falls 1.7% after Q4 revenue of $89.3M falls short of the consensus estimate of $91.1M.
Q4 revenue rose 22% from $73.4M a year ago.
Q4 core FFO of 37 cents per share, beating consensus of 35 cents, and up from 32 cents a year ago.
Q4 same-store NOI growth of 5.3%; NOI margin of 68.9% improved from 68.2% a year ago.
Q4 average occupancy of 88.4% declined from 88.9% a year earlier.
2019 guidance: Core FFO per share and unit of $1.48-$1.52 compares with consensus estimate of $1.48.
Same-store total revenue growth of 2.5%-3.5%
Same-store NOI growth of 2.5%-3.5%.
After Q4-end, National Storage acquired 23 self-storage properties in six states for about $147M and agreed to add Moove In Self Storage of York, PA, as NSA's 10th PRO.
Moove In intends to contribute six self storage properties to NSA as part of the initial contribution transaction, and Moove In's remaining properties will be added to NSA's captive pipeline.
Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.
