Equinix announces its biggest Australian data center

Equinix (EQIX -0.3% ) has announced a new data center for Sydney, extending a solid company presence in Australia.

The new SY5 center (one of Equinix's International Business Exchange centers) has a $160M first phase planned to open in Q3, with an initial capacity of 1,825 cabinets.

When fully built, it will reach 9,225 cabinets and host co-location space of more than 260,000 square feet, to be Equinix's biggest to date in Australia.

It will bring Equinix's national footprint to 16 IBX centers across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane.