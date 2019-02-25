Lithium Americas says Caucharí-Olaroz still on track for 2020 production

Lithium Americas (LAC +0.8% ) says construction of its Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina remains on track to reach production in 2020, despite unusually heavy rainfall in recent weeks.

While January and February are considered as the rainy season at Cauchari-Olaroz, LAC says the site has received unusually heavy rainfall during recent weeks but has not materially affected construction activities and schedule.

LAC also says a pilot plant at its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada is being commissioned, with testing and optimization expected to start soon.