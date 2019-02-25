Tesla approved for confidential exhibit filing

Tesla (TSLA +2.3% ) was granted confidential treatment for some exhibits it submitted to the SEC.

The company filed the request under SEC rule 24b-2 for confidential treatment of information it excluded from the exhibits attached to the 10-K filed on February 23 and the 10-Q filed last November. Exhibit 10.44 and exhibit 10.46 were the matters of interest.

In some cases, confidential filings are undertaken if it could lead to material or financial harm to the company or a business partner, while in other cases it's to protect privacy concerns.