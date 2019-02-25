Cellectar Bio up 7% on positive CLR 131 data

Thinly traded nano cap Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB +7.2% ) is up on more than a 7x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 424K shares, in response to new data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, CLOVER-1, evaluating lead candidate CLR 131 in patients with treatment-resistant B-cell blood cancers.

In the relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma cohort, the overall response rate was 30% (n=3/10) in the first 10 evaluable patients after a single infusion of CLR 131. All experienced stable cancer implying a 100% disease control rate.

The estimated primary completion date is December.

The company plans to launch Phase 1 studies assessing CLR 131 in pediatric patients with solid tumors and lymphoma and in combination with external beam radiation in patients with head and neck cancer.

CLR 131 is a phospholipid ether-drug conjugate (PDC) that selectively delivers radiation to malignant cancer cells.