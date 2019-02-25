SunOpta divests its specialty and organic soy & corn business

SunOpta (STKL -0.5% ) sold its specialty and organic soy and corn business to Pipeline Foods for $66.5M.

As part of the deal, SunOpta and Pipeline Foods have entered into a supply agreement for certain ingredients used in SunOpta’s consumer products business

SunOpta will continue to operate its other North American-based sourcing and supply operations, consisting of sunflower and roasting operations, as well as its Europe-based international sourcing and supply platform, known as Tradin Organic, which were not part of the sale.