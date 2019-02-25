Armstrong World Industries +3% post Q4 results

Armstrong World Industries (AWI +3.4% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 11.4% Y/Y to $238.8M, driven by higher volumes in the Architectural Specialties segment, as well as higher Mineral Fiber average unit values.

Mineral Fiber segment sales $191.3M (+7.3% Y/Y); operating margin 25.5% up 260 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA margin 37.1% up 333 bps .

Architectural Specialties sales $47.6M (+29.3% Y/Y); operating margin 12.8% down 648 bps ; Adj. EBITDA margin 16.8% down 493 bps .

Q4 Gross margin improved by 587 bps to 34.4%; and operating margin improved by 173 bps to 22%.

Adj. EBITDA was $79M (+16.1% Y/Y) and margin improved by 135 bps to 33.1%.

SG&A expenses were $45.3M (+38.1% Y/Y) and margin 18.9% up by 366 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $203.4M, compared to $170.4M a year ago. Adjusted free cash flow was at $62M (+18.8% Y/Y).

FY19 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA $390M-$410M; Adj. EPS $4.30-$4.60; and Adj. FCF $220M-$240M. Company projects high-single digit sales growth fueled by volume gains in Architectural Specialties, AUV expansion in Mineral Fiber and acquisitions.

