iStar drops 3.2% after $142M impairment

iStar (NYSE:STAR) slides 3.2% after taking a $142M impairment in Q4.

Decided not to move forward with the development of some legacy assets.

Will continue to monetize legacy assets with the target of reducing legacy portfolio to less than 15% of its portfolio value over the next year.

Aims to combine iStar's strength in finance and net lease with Safehold's (SAFE -0.2% ) success at reinventing group leases; iStar is now SAFE's largest shareholder, after its additional $250M investment in January.

iStar Q4 adjusted EPS of 53 cents beats average analyst estimate of 31 cents; compares with 40 cents a year ago.

GAAP loss per share of $1.70 misses consensus by $1.64.

