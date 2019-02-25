Insys' epinephrine nasal spray shows rapid absorption in early-stage allergy study

Results from an early-stage study assessing the pharmacokinetics of INSYS Therapeutics' (INSY +0.5% ) epinephrine nasal spray in adults with seasonal allergies showed rapid absorption for both formulations tested. The data were presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Meeting in San Francisco.

Adverse events were mild or moderate.

VP of R&D Dr. Venkat Goskonda says, “These results presented to the scientific community further support the potential for a needleless alternative to the current standard of care and further validates the viability of an intranasal delivery system for epinephrine for the treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis."