Phoenix New Media announces Letter of Intent for sale of stake in Yidian; shares rise ~30%

Phoenix New Media (FENG +29.4% ) enters into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with a proposed investor to sell 32% stake in Particle that owns Yidian Zixun

Total deal consideration of $448M, reflects a preliminary valuation of Particle at $1.4B, and the deal is expected to complete by March 22, 2019

FENG currently owns ~37.63% interest in Particle on an as-if converted basis and is expected to own ~5.63% if the transaction is completed.

Pursuant to the LOI, Phoenix New Media received a cash deposit of RMB100M (RMB Deposit) from the Proposed Buyers.

According to the LOI, the Proposed Buyers shall pay another cash deposit of $100M (USD Deposit) in two installments. The Company will refund the RMB Deposit within one business day after the receipt of the first installment of the USD Deposit, but is entitled to terminate the LOI and keep the RMB Deposit or the first installment of the USD Deposit as applicable if the first or second installment of the USD Deposit is not paid on time.