Endeavour Silver +5% on smaller than expected loss, optimism about 2019
Feb. 25, 2019 10:56 AM ET
- Endeavour Silver (EXK +5.6%) shoots higher after reporting a lighter than expected Q4 loss to conclude what it calls a "transition year."
- EXK says Q4 silver production fell 4% Y/Y to 1.38M oz. with all-in sustaining costs rising 12% to $14.20/oz. silver payable, as its realized silver price slid 12% to $14.88/oz. sold but rose 2% vs. the quarter's average spot price.
- The Mexico-focused miner says it expects improved performance at the Guanacevi and Bolanitos miner during 2019 and to deliver its first year of commercial production at El Compas and beginning development of its fifth mine at Terronera upon receiving a positive board decision.
