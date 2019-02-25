Canaccord Genuity downgrades IMAX ahead of earnings

Canaccord Genuity turns cautious in IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) a day ahead of the company's earnings report, moving to a Hold rating from Buy.

"With another very soft result out of China, we believe the market will continue to factor in a moderated China outlook with respect to the stock. Interestingly, we did see a very encouraging period of strength in the China box office during the Chinese New Year led by the local language titles, The Wandering Earth, Crazy Alien and Pegasus, with total box office of US$32.3-million over the period commencing on February 5. This is up 40 per cent over 2018. Nonetheless, given the recent trends, we believe that it would take a few quarters of out-performance in box office in China to change sentiment. Looking at the slate we continue to believe that $600k in PSA is likely the realistic base for China," warns the firm.

Also working against IMAX is the high mix of studio tentpoles this year in the family genre (Dragon: The Hidden World, Dumbo, Toy Story 4, Lion King, and Frozen 2).