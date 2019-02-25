Freeport McMoRan investing to reduce risk from tailings dams, CEO says

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -0.1% ) CEO Richard Adkerson says the company has been "investing significantly" to reduce the risk of danger from tailings dams and is "comfortable" with engineering designs in place at existing dams.

Adkerson believes FCX has a superior inspection system, saying "the use of the system that we have designed mitigates the risk of catastrophic tailings failures."

The CEO's comments come a month after a Brazilian tailings dam controlled by rival Vale collapsed, killing hundreds of people.

FCX controls 19 active tailings dams in the U.S. and Peru, and monitors 55 inactive dams, including some first built in the 19th century; the company uses a mix of tailings dam designs, including the one used by Vale in the Brazilian disaster.